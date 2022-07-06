Those major brands do not play when it comes to their trademarks and The Gap has its eyes set on Guap, also known as Guapdad 4000. In the entertainment and retail industries, cease and desist letters are tossed around by the thousands. People are warned before legal action is taken, but every so often, a complaint is contested publicly—and that's exactly what Guap did today when he shared a letter from The Gap.

Guap recently unveiled his new set of merch that included hoodies with his updated moniker, and after it circulated online, The Gap reportedly told him that the design closely mirrored their signature arched logo.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"HOW SIMILAR IS TOO SIMILAR? PRAY FOR ME[green check mark emoji]," the rapper wrote in the caption of a video he shared online. "GOING LIVE LATER TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED. UNTIL THEN COP AS MUCH 'ILLEGAL'MERCH WHILE IT’S STILL AVAILABLE on GUAPDAD4000.com."

In the clip, he showed Gap's design as well as his own, insisting that the two are not the same, or even close to being similar. At the end, he added, "It's a whole different hoodie!... I'm not ceasing sh*t!"

We're not sure how Gap is going to feel about that response, but you can check out Guap's video below and let us know if you think the looks are the same.