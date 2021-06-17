Guapdad 4000 Has A Genius Food Idea For Diddy

Guapdad 4000 comes up with strange food concoctions and explains why Chick-fil-A is the most overrated fast food restaurant.

Guapdad 4000 is one of the funniest artists in the world, constantly making us laugh with his hilarious anecdotes about his scamming days and more, but he may have just raised the bar on his own creativity. During the second half of his Snack Review episode, the Bay Area-based rapper went through a list of food-related questions, which prompted a genius idea from Guap-- in fact, he said that he's about to pitch it to Diddy.

When asked about what kind of snack he would create, the Ferragamo Falcon noted that he has an affinity for puffs, stating that he would come through with some unorthodox flavor combinations. "You know what I'd mix? You know the Hawaiian chips? Like the sweet Maui onion and shit? I'd put that type of seasoning on puff balls," he said. "What should we name 'em? Unpuffable. We could sell that to Diddy. And he could just call 'em Puffys. I'm finna call that n***a after this!"



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

No word on when the Unpuffables Puffys will be available in stores. Earlier in the interview, Guapdad spoke about why he thinks Chick-fil-A is the most overrated fast-food joint, saying, "I don't eat fast food like that anyway just because I'm a star... a n***a gotta watch his complexion and shit now," he joked. "I'm an oily n***a so any extra grease is gonna go straight to the n***a head. I just don't fuck with [Chick-fil-A] like that, bro. [People are] ready to die about it and that's crazy. Chick-fil-A ain't ready to die for you. Chick-fil-A don't give a fuck about you when you leave; while you're there they'll damn near suck your dick in the drive-thru and give you extra Polynesian at the same time."

Watch the second part of Guapdad 4000's Snack Review episode above and let us know who you want to see next. Watch yesterday's episode here.