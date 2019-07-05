It didn't take much for tempers to erupt between Guapdad 4000, Benny The Butcher of Griselda, and a gag of the label's most ardent supporters. It all started when a dysregulated fan who argued that Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn were unjustly left off Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation - whereas Guapdad graces three separate posse cuts on the project.

Instead of guarding his fire, Guapdad 4000 responded to the commenter by insinuating that Griselda rappers "should have went harder" during the recording process - which as you might imagine didn't endear him to the Griselda core. Benny The Butcher, responding on behalf of himself and Westside Gunn, brought the fight right back to Guap's Twitter doormat. "Who go harder than Griselda ???" Benny questioned.

It's at this point that Guapdad 4000 found himself backtracking, inasmuch as he'd come to realize Twitter had duped him in a meaningless conflict he wanted no part in. Yet he still re-addressed the initial line of questioning, by insisting "The Falcon" make something of the next opportunity that comes his way. Like a sentence re-exposed to radiation by the word but... Guapdad's efforts earned him the distinction of a "ballwasher" courtesy of Benny's knack for wordplay.

Guapdad would go on the Twitter offensive one last time, before realizing he'd dragged himself back into a conflict scenario, whilst on the cusp of a peaceful resolution. So, within minutes he crafted another post distancing himself from any lingering hostilities (on his end) by which his derision was redirected at the banal focus of the Griselda diehard who initiated the conversation.

"Just to be clear I wasn’t trying to disrespect @BennyBsf," Guapdad wrote in closing. "I don’t even know who bruh is But his fans want to disrespect me because he wasn’t on the album but at the sessions So i said maybe bruh should have went harder for his fans since they so mad lol don’t like it, rap about it." So there's that, it doesn't take much to get a safety mechanism unfastened, in this day in age.

