Guapdad 4000 Enlists G-Eazy & Reo Cragun On "First Things First"

It's been a pretty big year for Guapdad 4000. Although he hasn't hit mainstream success yet, he has the support of some of your favorite rappers. He was involved in Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers sessions and also has a pretty solid relationship with Drake. The rapper recently released his single, "Scammin" with Mozzy and now, he links up with the Bay Area greaser for another banger.

Guapdad 4000 links up with G-Eazy and Reo Cragun for his latest single, "First Things First." The single appears to be the latest single off of his forthcoming project Dior Deposits which is due out in the near future. It's another promising single from Guapdad. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Dior Deposits.

Peep "First Things First" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm hella tall, I only fly first class, I need the legroom

Touch down in your city, headed straight to your bedroom

Chop the top off of the whip for the head room

Smilin' 'cause I know I'm gettin' head soon