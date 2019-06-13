mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guapdad 4000 Drops Off Moody Banger "Flossin"

Aron A.
June 13, 2019 13:59
Guapdad 400 returns with his latest drop.


Guapdad 4000's becoming a staple in the new wave of West Coast hip hop. Over the past two years and some change, he's been steadily dropping bangers on bangers. Fans have been eagerly awaiting for his follow-up to 2017's Scamboy Color. It appears that it could be arriving soon as he has recently unleashed the first single off of Dior Deposits.

Guapdad's teasing his forthcoming project Dior Deposits for a minute and now, he's returned with the first single off of the project titled, "Flossin." The Cali rapper's steadily blessed fans with bangers in recent times but his latest drop is a much more moody vibe. It's not necessarily the energy you'd expect for a first single but it's effective.

Peep his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for his next drop.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm just standin' out the roof, spillin' liquor on my rental seats
Rackin' up rental fees, I could be my own enemy
Need a fuckboy forcefield, protectin' my energy
Stuck in the cracks like change in the seats

