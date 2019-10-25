Guapdad 4000, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, & Key! Unite On "Izayah"

Guapdad 4000 is what happens when you build a video game character with maxed out charisma points. Despite being relatively new to the game, Guap has already amassed an extensive network of collaborators, many of whom provided verses to his debut album Dior Deposits pro bono. And let it be known, there were no phone-ins. Especially not on the incendiary "Izayah," which brought an insane roster of Key!, Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, and Kenny Beats together.

Kenny sets a brisk pace with his lively percussion, matching his hi-hat arrangement with smoldering synthesizers; and that's just the first half of the beat. Around the halfway mark Kenny switches it up with an absolute bounce, one that Maxo Kream and Denzel Curry proceed to murder. If the new school were to appoint a pair of de-facto executioners, you're looking at the surefire candidates. Be sure to check out "Izayah" right now, and keep an eye out for Guapdad's 2020 campaign.

Quotable Lyrics

Crash the whip like I'm Crash Bandicoot then get my bands a coupe

Bands are blue from what they hand to you, my guap is tangible

Sayin' to you, “My shit's phenomenal, I'm a phenomenon”

Back in the days, my boys was starvin' and it wasn't Ramadan