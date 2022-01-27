Guapdad 4000 And Valentino Khan Bring The Energy in "Fearless"

Guapdad 4000 flexes his creative muscles at every opportunity he can. Not only does he alternate flows, topics, and voices with nearly every release, he slides on a variety of beat selections and blended genres. His most recent album 1176, a joint body of music with with producer !llmind, strikes a mixture of chords and speaks on an array of topics. The display of ability on "Fearless" follows suit, with Guapdad 4000 handling a beat gone haywire (in a positive sense).

While the patterns in the instrumental are relatively simplistic, the dub/dance integrated swells are coated in distortion and heavy bass hits. The same coating is layered over Guapdad's voice, adding a hint of automation to his delivery. He still manages to deliver personality in his computerized setting, combining with the buildups, creating hype and a sense of electricity with every hook. These features are fitting, considering the song accompanies a new trailer for Riot Games' worldwide hit title, Valorant.

When speaking on "Fearless," Guapdad 4000 said: “You don’t understand, I felt such a sense of power when recording ‘Fearless.’ I knew if the song’s energy ever blew up at a festival, I could control the crowd; I could power everything.”

Valentino Khan, well known dance music artist, provides the electronic plugins running through this track's circuits. The combination works well, and Guapdad continues to expand his arsenal and display potential. He's had features on hip-hop top heavy albums such as Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, released his own varied projects like Dior Deposits and 1176, and now has a dubstep dance number under his belt.

We'll wait and see what he does next.

Quotable Lyrics



You know what they say about the kitchen,

But don't nobody ever wanna listen,

Standing in my way, I'm on a mission,

Inferno, come get it