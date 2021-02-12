Guapdad 4000 & !LLMIND Drop "How Many" And Announce Collab Album

Guapdad 4000 earned Hip-Hop's attention after being featured on several tracks from Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation album, but many longtime fans know the West Coast artist for his comedic antics and hot takes on popular culture. His last two projects Platinum Falcon Returns and Dior Deposits have captured the Scamboy Color rapper's tendency to infuse comedy into his music, but now it appears that Guapdad 4000 is taking a more serious approach with his latest material.

Today, it was revealed that Guapdad 4000 has teamed up with Grammy-nominated producer !LLMIND on the upcoming collaborative album 1176, which is set to drop on March 19. In addition to the album announcement, the duo also just dropped off "How Many," the project's first single. Presented alongside a music video that boasts some pretty wicked visuals, the track actually finds the Oakland artist in a contemplative space, and the brutally honest subject matter within his lyrics matter fits perfectly over !LLMIND's melancholy guitar-driven production.

Collab albums hold a special place in the hearts of rap fans, so how are you feeling about Guapdad 4000 and !LLMIND's newly announced team up?

Quotable Lyrics

How many times did you call me? I told you I'm droppin' it off

How many times I said f*** it? We hungry, I'm breakin' the law

How many drugs did you do 'fore you realized you numbin' your flaws?

How many bottles you bought 'fore you realized you lost in the saucÐµ?