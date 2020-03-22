A scammer with a heart of gold, Guapdad 4000 has officially done his part to combat the inevitable reality of cabin fever. Though in-person collaborations will fall to a minimum in the weeks to come, the Ferragamo Falcon has concocted a brilliant scheme to keep his skills sharp and his fans entertained. Introducing "RONA RAPS," an online cypher organized by Guap and co-hosted by one of his many emcee friends. For the inaugural launch, Guap has brought Buddy into the mix, who opted to choose a J Dilla classic for the occasion.

Despite the relatively low-stakes nature of the freestyle, Guapdad 4000 actually snaps. "Boss shit, I got options, I could opt in / I see red, pew, I'm Cyclops with the optics," he spits, before sliding into comedian mode. "Balls only blue when I fuck my crip bitch, she be like -- I'm cummin' Cuz." From there, the effortless flow only picks up, closing out with some heat. "It's the Rona Rap raptor, I'm sitting at home watching bad actors, hoping that this shit is not the rapture."

After a hearty proclamation of "quaran-sixteens," Buddy holds it down with the second verse, basing the majority of his flow-scheme around the hypnotic vocal sample. "Talking this and that, I heard the album and I thought the shit was wack," spits Buddy, Toy Story mug in hand for added impact. "I never would play myself out like that, but uhhhhhh I guess that's where you at n***a!" It didn't take long for rappers like Chance The Rapper, Mez, Yung Baby Tate, Lute, and more to hit the comment section feeling all the more inspired. Keep an eye out for Guapdad's next episode of "Rona Raps," which is set to feature an appearance from Smino.