Guapdad 4000 & 6LACK Trust The "Prada Process"

Guapdad 4000 has been steadily on the rise, the byproduct of skill, charisma, and a respectable work ethic. With his scamming days behind them, the Dreamers 3 alumni has been steadily dropping new music, hopeful road stops on the path to a greater album. Today, Guap has come through with a new track, though calling it a "single" feels presumptuous. In any case, "Prada Process" finds our young Scammer linking with the ever-reliable 6LACK, revealing understated yet respectable chemistry.

Despite the fact that he generally oozes charm, Guap should not be undersold as a lyricist. He's more than capable of getting the job done, even when he's delivering bars in a near-whispered cadence. In fact, between himself and 6LACK, "Prada Process" is one of the first indoor-voice bangers in recent memory. Should you be looking for one of the game's emerging talent, keep an eye on Guapdad's movements; with co-signs from both J. Cole and Drake under his belt, the sky may very well be the limit.

Quotable Lyrics

I got chilly, I was rappin' in bars in Atlanta

Pulled up in a uber, J Cole he took the Phantom

Goin' Ghost on a buster, my Goyard is mustard

The Cartier crow, rich creek, I'm eatin' custard

Flew a bitch from Buffalo, my Cartier's buffalo

My wing sauce is Buffalo, I'm way too hot