mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guap Tarantino Unveils YFBG Compilation "Quarantino 2"

Aron A.
September 20, 2021 16:20
206 Views
11
0
CoverCover

Quarantino 2
Guap Tarantino

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Guap Tarantino recruits the crew for "Quarantino 2" ft. Lil Uzi Vert, and more.


The pandemic isn't entirely behind us but the idea of a widespread quarantine initiative seems to be in the past. However, in retrospect, that bleak time, in reality, inspired plenty of pandemic-related album titles. Guap Tarantino slid through with the project, Quarantino last year and now, he's returned with the official sequel. Quarantino 2 is largely a compilation project that highlights the talent on the YFBG roster and heavily features Guap Tarantino. It's 12 songs in total with appearances from Dino YFBG, Ytizzle, 311Taker, and more. Lil Uzi Vert also appears on the project for Guap Tarantino's song, "Of Course."

Back in 2019, Guap Tarantino released his projects, Charge Em Up and Off The Charge.

Check out the latest project below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Guap Tarantino Unveils YFBG Compilation "Quarantino 2"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject