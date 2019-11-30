Guap Tarantino Returns With "Off The Charge"

Guap Tarantino has been making some noise for a minute but he's yet to break out. He's been pumping out a ton of music over the past few years as well and has aligned himself with Future's Freebandz Gang. He's appeared on the recent FBG compilation projects with some memorable moments but he's also been dropping a lot of new music. Earlier this year, he came through with the project Charge Em Up. Sticking to the theme, he comes through with a six-track effort called Off The Charge. Guap holds down the entirety of the project on his own but he does enlist some solid producers such as Chopsquad DJ, ATL Jacob, D Hill and DMC Global.

Peep Guap Tarantino's new project Off The Charge below.