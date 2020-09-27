mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guap Tarantino Drops Playboi Carti Collab "Say My Name"

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 16:20
211 Views
13
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Say My Name
Guap Tarantino Feat. Playboi Carti

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Guap Tarantino & Playboi Carti link up for a banger.


Guap Tarantino has been steadily keeping his foot on the pedal over the past few years. The FBG signee delivered his project Charged Up in late 2019 and continued his stretch throughout the year with some major bangers. He linked up with Future for the one-off single, "Very Begin" alongside Wookie before teaming up with iLuvMuny on "Sike." 

Now, the rapper slides through with yet another big collaboration. This time with Playboi Carti. The pair link up for the extra slimey single, "Say My Name." Though no blatant reference to Destiny's Child, the rappers deliver a trippy trap banger produced by DMCGlobal. Carti's high-energy delivery is met with his signature baby voice, bringing the song's weirdness to an all-time high.

Check out Guap Tarantino's new single, "Say My Name" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch I'm so geeked I don't know what to say
I fucked this bitch now she calling me bae
Play with them keys I'm feeling like Zay
She do what I please, she do what I say

Guap Tarantino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  1
  211
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Guap Tarantino Playboi Carti
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Guap Tarantino Drops Playboi Carti Collab "Say My Name"
13
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject