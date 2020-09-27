Guap Tarantino Drops Playboi Carti Collab "Say My Name"

Guap Tarantino has been steadily keeping his foot on the pedal over the past few years. The FBG signee delivered his project Charged Up in late 2019 and continued his stretch throughout the year with some major bangers. He linked up with Future for the one-off single, "Very Begin" alongside Wookie before teaming up with iLuvMuny on "Sike."

Now, the rapper slides through with yet another big collaboration. This time with Playboi Carti. The pair link up for the extra slimey single, "Say My Name." Though no blatant reference to Destiny's Child, the rappers deliver a trippy trap banger produced by DMCGlobal. Carti's high-energy delivery is met with his signature baby voice, bringing the song's weirdness to an all-time high.

Check out Guap Tarantino's new single, "Say My Name" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch I'm so geeked I don't know what to say

I fucked this bitch now she calling me bae

Play with them keys I'm feeling like Zay

She do what I please, she do what I say

