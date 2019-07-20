Following the rumored news that Grand Theft Auto VI would be adding a playable female character to choose from, on Thursday Rockstar Games announced a paramount update to the online multiplayer mode in Grand Theft Auto V. The update would allow users, not only the access to new story missions, but the ability to engage in casino and resort activities, actually enter the penthouse, and retrieve Twitch Prime benefits in its developed space.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

The Diamond Casino & Resort is added as a brand new establishment that further beautifies the Los Santos skyline. In it, players can engage in gambling activities, including playing poker, blackjack and roulette and spinning the lucky wheel; in addition, they'll have the ability to choose from casino-appropriate attire and accessories to fit in with the guests at the resort. In a statement, Rockstar Games suggests you try your luck and "spin the Lucky Wheel in the lobby for chips, cash, and clothing or even the new Truffade Thrax supercar that can be found whirling on the podium during opening week." Described as an "oasis of luxury," players can enjoy chilling in a VIP lounge, entering the media room, hosting member-only parties, and even renovate their residence in the Master Penthouse. In addition, they'll be able to play special missions as part of "The Diamond" family, and receive rewards. Rockstar Games describes it as "more than just a place to let go of your inhibitions and your sense of the passage of time, The Diamond is the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, high-end living and a range of experiences you won’t find anywhere else." These major updates will be available on the platform as of July 23.