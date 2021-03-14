GT Enlists Curren$y, Icewear Vezzo & More For "Call Me G.T."

Detroit rapper G.T. has been repping the Eastside since he first emerged a few years back. Following a solid run in 2020 that included the release of Merciless and Timeless, he's back with his latest body of work, Call Me G.T.. The 15-track project finds the rapper showcasing his abilities at his finest, whether its the party anthems like "Out The Bottle" with Peezy or detailing his aspirations on songs like "Detroit Legends" ft. Icewear Vezzo.

Call Me G.T. includes a slew of features from some of Detroit's finest. Babyface Ray, Lil Yee, Street Lord Juan, and Los also appear on the tracklist. Curren$y slides through to help close the project out on "Fade Away."

Check out the latest project from G.T. below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.