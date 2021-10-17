GSO Phat & Yungeen Ace Team Up On "Mask On"

GSO Phat has been one of the most promising new voices to emerge out of Mississippi in the past few months. While there has been plenty of talent coming out of the state in recent times, Phat is from Natchez, a city just outside of Jackson. He's been holding it down for the streets with every banger he's unveiled. Ultimately, this led to his deal with Cash Money Records and it looks like he's preparing to become the next star to break out on the label.

This week, GSO Phat slid through with a brand new banger titled, "Mask On" ft. Yungeen Ace. The two artists team up over smooth, blues-inspired trap production. GSO Phat comes through swinging with confidence at the top of the record before Yungeen Ace brings ferocity through his sing-rap flows.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

He must don't know how I slang around

Fuck this rap, I'll gun him down

Press on 'em, make no sound

Shots fired, man down



