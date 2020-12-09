In one month, WEtv will return with yet another season of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and this time around they've switched things up to accommodate the cast amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer shows that the drama continues for the returning cast members, especially as Jhonni Blaze is back to settle a few scores. When she previously appeared on the series, she had repeated explosive arguments involving Bow Wow and Waka Flocka's mother and CEO of Mizay Entertainment, Deb Antney.

In the trailer, Jhonni Blaze and Da Brat seem to be at odds and Jhonni's temper gets the best of her during an altercation. A large portion of the teaser is dedicated to the cast reacting to Deb's surprising revelation that she is a diehard supporter of President Donald Trump. The admission doesn't sit well with the others, including her daughter-in-law Tammy Rivera who is heard saying that she doesn't want to disown Deb over politics.

We all know now that Bow Wow fathered another child, but prior to the rapper confirmed the news, Bow explored the drama for the reality series. He's seen telling his mother that he may be a dad once again and she helps him navigate the necessary steps needed to move forward.

Check out the trailer below. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta returns to WEtv on January 7.