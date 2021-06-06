Here comes the bride, or not. Mangesh Kumar and Surabhi were expected to wed. However, during the wedding ceremony rituals, the bride, Surabhi, suddenly collapsed after telling the groom and guests she was starting to experience feelings of illness.





The wedding party reportedly rushed Surabhi to a "medical facility," where the doctor declared that Surabhi was dead from a heart attack. How can a wedding go on without the bride?

The groom, Mangesh Kumar, came up with a suggestion. Kumar then asked Surabhi's parents if her younger sister, Nisha, could marry him in Surabhi's place. The deceased bride's parents agreed and the ceremony continued.

While recalling the bizarre turn of events to the Times of India, Surabhi's brother Saurabh commented, “It was a bizarre situation as the wedding of my younger sister took place while the dead body of my other sister was lying in another room.” The circumstances that led up to Surabhi's heart attack have not been reported on or released to the public.

We will keep you posted on any more updates regarding this incident.

