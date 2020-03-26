We'll never understand why, in a time of crisis, a human would do this to fellow humans. Alas. The Coronavirus pandemic is bringing out deplorable and weird behaviour in certain individuals, while in others, it's bringing out their kindness and generosity. This happens to be an example of the latter, though.

Among people licking toilet seats and whatever they can find on Wal-Mart's store shelves, there is another women in Pennsylvania who decided to cough purposefully all over a small grocery store's produce, resulting in the grocery store to forfeit and throw out $35,000 worth of food. Like, really.

The grocery store co-owner revealed the details of the "prank" (for lack of a better word) on his Facebook page. He says the unnamed lady walked into their store, Gerrity's Supermarket in Hanover Township, and began coughing all over baked goods, meat, and other produce. Coughing of course, is one of the quickest ways to spread the Coronavirus.

"While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers," the co-owner, Joe Fasula shared. "We ￼had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with. Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything."

He continued, "Although we have not yet quantified the total loss,￼ we estimate the value to be well over $35,000."

He went on to share how he is hoping that the insurance company will cover the cost, but either way, this is a big detriment to their business.

The lady may face criminal charges for her thoughtless act. She was taken into police custody shortly after the incident, and will be tested for COVID-19.

[via]