One of the most iconic Air Max sneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Max 95 which released, as the name suggests, all the way back in 1995. Twenty-five years later, this model still resonates with fans, especially since it has that chunky dad shoe aesthetic that younger audiences seem to love so much these days. With that being said, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to get brand new colorways and fans are always willing to indulge if the scheme is just right.

The latest Air Max 95 to be revealed will certainly appeal to Memphis Grizzlies fans, as you can clearly see from the official photos below. This is not an official collab although the color scheme inspired by the team's uniforms. Throughout the shoe, we can see some navy and light blue material all while yellow highlights are placed near the laces, as well as on the Air Max unit. All of this comes together to create a shoe that you could picture Ja Morant wearing while on his way to the Grizzlies locker room.

These are set to retail for $160 USD and will be coming to a retailer near you, in short order.

Image via Nike

