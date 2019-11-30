mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Griselda Lurk The Dark Alleys On "May Store"

Aron A.
November 30, 2019 10:56
May Store
Griselda Feat. Keisha Plum

Griselda and Keisha Plum team up for a banger off of “WWCD.”


The long-awaited Shady Debut from Griselda finally arrived in the wee hours of Friday morning. It’s been a huge year for Conway, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher who went from obscure gangsta rap figures from Buffalo to have the backing of two of the biggest rappers in the game. 

The three rappers detail the bleak reality of the underworld with cinematic production on “May Store” featuring Keisha Plum. Over BeatBUTCHA and Daringer’s haunting beat, Benny, Conway, and Westside Gunn detail life in the trap, juxtaposing the world of crime with a world of luxury. Keisha Plum, who’s worked with the Griselda boys over the years, brings a spoken word element to the outro with an eerie delivery. 

Check out Griselda’s “May Store” ft. Keisha Plum below.

Quotable Lyrics
Eastside legend like Sly and Rodney
I really beat white, I'm Mr. T from Rocky III
You let these hoes sweet talk you, you niggas get rocked to sleep
You pay that bitch rent, I ask that ho what she got for me

 

Griselda
Griselda Keisha Plum WWCD Daringer beatbutcha
