Griselda Get Gully In Badass "Cruiser Weight Coke" Visuals

Griselda's "Cruiser Weight Coke" visuals combine Buffalo slums with Haute Couture.

Griselda's Shady Records debut album What Would Chinegun Do was one of 2019's strongest projects, validation that Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher had left their Timberland footprint on the rap game. With 2020 primed to be another major year, the crew has come through to deliver some cinematic visuals for album highlight "Cruiser Weight Coke." A simmering and extremely gully cut on its own merit, the visuals encapsulate that flavor and then some.

Visually juxtaposing religious iconography, scantily clad strippers, and street imagery, the black and white clip brings everything the Griselda movement stands for into one cohesive package. Minimalist in essence, "Cruiser Weight" is carried by the charisma of the emcees, who exude menace and swagger in every frame. When Westside Gunn cries out "I know where that bitch stay," you feel it. Somehow, Griselda have found a way to combine the worlds of the Buffalo slums and haute couture. Do these guys have the best aesthetic in the game?