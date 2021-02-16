Griselda Film Star Ponzo Houdini Drops Off "You Know The Vibes II"

Many were quick to take notice of Buffalo rapper Ponzo Houdini following his appearance in Griselda's first film Conflicted, and now the rapper has come through with his first project since the big appearance. With collaborations alongside Future, Benny The Butcher, Zaytoven, and OJ Da Juiceman under his belt, it's clear that Houdini knows what he's doing behind the mic. That much is made evident across his latest release You Know The Vibes II, a 9-track album featuring assists from Tsu Surf, Mack Millz, Adiyon Dashalon, and Kenyada Niklie.

Released on his own imprint Cake Boss Entertainment, Ponzo's new drop is essential listening for anyone who appreciates gritty lyricism and street reflections. There are even a few bangers to be found throughout, including on the frantic string-driven "Spin The Block," an early highlight that finds Houdini spitting an uptempo flow. On the other hand, Ponzo shows no hesitation to slow things down and get introspective, as he does on the societally-charged "BLM." There's plenty to unpack here, and should you be looking for something new to place on your radar, Ponzo Houdini will likely check off a few boxes at the very least.

