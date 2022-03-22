After recently announcing their upcoming Coachella performance, Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher) are also slated for a tour. The Claires Back Tour will kick off on May 10 in Chicago, with stops in Rochester, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco. The tour will come to an end on June 3 in Los Angeles.

Doe Boy is also set to open up for all dates. The Cleveland-native just dropped his latest album OH REALLY which included features from Nardo Wick, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Griselda hasn't released a project as a group since their 2019 Shady Records debut WWCD. The three rappers have released a handful of unforgettable albums as solo artists and often appear on each other's albums. This year, Conway dropped his first Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, plus his DatPiff mixtape Greetings Earthlings. Benny released Tana Talk 4 which included the J.Cole collaboration "Johnny P's Caddy". Westside Gunn has yet to drop since his 2021 release Hitler Wears Hermes 8.

Griselda Records has come a long way since its original start as a clothing brand. Westside Gunn was behind their clothing brand Griselda by Fashion Rebels and was the first to drop music on Griselda Records. His 2012 project Hitler Wears Hermes would be the start of his eight-part collection. Their 2019 debut WWCD featured 50 Cent, Eminem, Raekwon, Keisha Plum, Novel, and Tiona Deneice. The album debuted at no. 8 on the Billboard Rap Albums and no. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

