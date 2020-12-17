Rumblings of DMX's return to the game have been ongoing of late, having reached an apex following his triumphant Verzuz battle against Snoop Dogg. In fact, after the monumental event, Swizz revealed that Verzuz had inspired DMX to head back into the booth to put in work. "He went straight from that Verzuz into working on his new album," explained the Ruff Ryders producer. "That’s all people need sometimes — that show of love."

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

And while it's gone relatively quiet regarding DMX's ninth studio album, which marks his first since 2015's Redemption Of The Beast, a recent revelation has emerged that's destined to please hip-hop fans. Westside Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that he, Conway, and Benny The Butcher had officially linked up with DMX in the studio, seemingly to record a banger for an upcoming project -- presumably X's, though the source of the track has yet to be confirmed.

This isn't the first time Griselda and the Double R have connected on wax.

"S/O to DMX & the Ruff Ryders," tweets Gunn, sharing a picture of his squad in the studio. It should be noted that this isn't the first time Griselda and Ruff Ryders have joined forces, with Benny and Westside having previously connected with Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch on "Think Of The Lox." Given how much value Griselda places on validation from hip-hop's greats, connecting with DMX is another major milestone for the game-changing Buffalo crew, further confirmation that they're bridging the generational gap between two rap eras. Whether we see their upcoming collab land on DMX's upcoming album, Conway's God Don't Make Mistakes, or something completely different, rest assured that it will be received with open arms.