GRIP Shoots Down Weak Rappers' Chances For Success On "Emo Stick"

A stickler for slick lyrics and rhymes, GRIP isn't one to slack or take a line off. He boasts a prominent yet subtle intensity and intention, delivering each bar with a stark purpose. Poised and prepared, "Emo Stick" is a standalone lyrical exercise displaying some of the traits and talents GRIP has at his disposal. It isn't a very serious track from a content/depth standpoint, opting for a showcase of ability instead (which is entirely acceptable and more than enjoyable).

One very noticable thing about GRIP's delivery and overall sonic profile is his affiliation with Shady Records. His sound fits perfectly into the longstanding Shady Records and Interscope puzzle. What separates him from some prior Shady Records signees is his variety and layered topics, prevalent in his projects. Recent bodies of work like Snubnose and I Died For This!? offer heartfelt entries alongside the wit and wordplay, demonstrating why a well-rounded approach can garner more genuine connection and intention.

"Emo Stick," though, as a simple single, does what it was meant to do: send a message to those who believe they're on his level. GRIP, for one, wholeheartedly disagrees.

Listen to "Emo Stick" below:

Quotable Lyric

A local throwing jabs but, sh*t, I know this n*gga lame,

What, your sh*t flopped? So now you gotta troll to get a name?

Better than who? Boy, ya moment was over when it came,

You see the lows that n*ggas stoop to for exposure in this game?