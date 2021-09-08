mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GRIP Delivers Visuals For "Momma Told Me!"

Mitch Findlay
September 08, 2021 12:01
HNHH PREMIERE: GRIP delivers new visuals for "Momma Told Me!", a lyrically-driven single from "I Died For This?!"

Shady Records' latest signee GRIP has officially linked with HNHH to premiere the new visuals for "Momma Told Me!"

A standout track on his brand new album I Died For This?!, the track is an effective showcase of the Atlanta lyricist's technical prowess -- not to mention his clever mind for wordplay and references. It's no surprise he opted to choose this one as the project's next single, which comes to life through a lively new video directed by Caleb Seales.

For the occasion, GRIP dons a preacher's robes and leads a congregation of loyal followers, blessing them with a sermon of straight bars. The setting shifts for the second verse, mirroring the increased urgency in GRIP's flow; in lieu of the holy setting of verse one, the second verse reveals the double life of our favorite lyrically-inclined preacher. 

Alas, all good things must come to an end -- and more often than not, timing is never in our favor. Right as he's about to engage in what can only be described as a carnal sin, he's met with a few unwanted visitors at the door. It's no surprise that GRIP opted for something more narrative-driven, given his penchant for crafting conceptually driven projects. Speaking of which, be sure to check out his brand new album I Died For This?Seriously -- don't let it fly under your radar.

