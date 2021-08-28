Grip & Royce Da 5'9" Keep Their Swords Sharp On "Placebo"

The Eminem co-sign still holds weight. While Shady's revamped the label in recent years with a few solid signings, this month, they announced the addition of Grip. The Shady Records artist has shown promising signs of his trajectory ahead, especially after hearing him swap bars with a few legends and hold his own while he's at it.

On Friday, Grip unveiled his Shady Debut, I Died For This?! The project has received tons of praise after its release and Eminem even makes a rare cameo on the single, "Walkthrough!"

"Placebo" with Royce Da 5'9" is another excellent showcasing of Grip's lyrical prowess alongside the rap legend. With production handled by Beat Butcha and TU!, "Placebo" is split in two halves with Grip tackling the trap-tinged beat before it switches up into a grungy, 70s rock-inspired sample that Royce snaps over.

Quotable Lyrics

Melanin vibration indebted to God, gracious

They scared of Sanaa Lathan, genetic annihilation, uh

This ain't what B.I.G. meant when he came and kicked in your door

New whip for n***s that walk, look rich for n***as that's poor

