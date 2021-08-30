mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GRIP Absolutely Snaps On "Momma Told Me!"

Mitch Findlay
August 30, 2021 13:37
Momma Told Me!
GRIP

Shady Records' own GRIP puts on a flow clinic on his standout banger "Momma Told Me!"


Last Friday, Atlanta lyricist GRIP delivered his Shady Records debut I Died For This!?, a project that features appearances from Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and more. For those newcomers who dove into the album following his Shady deal, it quickly became evident that GRIP is a beast when it comes to the bars -- and given its early placement on the sequence, it's likely that "Momma Told Me!" drove the point home with enthusiasm.

After warming up in the opening verse, GRIP proceeds to absolutely snap in the second, unleashing a barrage of clever bars over a futuristic banger by TU! and Beat Butcha. "Profit four Gs, then shop for gold teeth, never had a pops, you cannot control me," he raps, locking into a whirlwind flow scheme. "Ni*gas take shots and get cropped, Adobe." It's really no wonder that Em saw such potential in GRIP, and it's all too easy to imagine him beaming with pride upon hearing this one on the studio monitors. 

Check out "Momma Told Me!", a highlight off GRIP's brand new album, and show support to the new Shady signee in the comments below. 

Quotable Lyrics

All I gotta do is pop the clip in and "Click-clack"
Dismiss the chit chat, dismember clicques that
Assembled a diss track, I'd rather get racks
Sip 'yac, I got problems, word to six-lack (6LACK)

