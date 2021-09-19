Grind2Hard O'Sha Shares "More Than A Best Friend"

Cuffing season is officially approaching. The fall is just days away and it's a better time than any for the love songs to be coming out. Of course, our weekly R&B Season playlist will offer you all of those types of vibes if they're lacking from your life. Anyways, it's that time of the year where those smooth melodies and warm production styles hit different.

This week, rising star Grind2Hard O'Sha delivered a fitting vibe for the occasion with his latest single, "More Than A Friend." The rapper tackles upbeat production with tinges of dancehall as he professes his love to a lucky lady. "Streets don't love you like I do," he sings on the hook.

Check out the latest from Grind2Hard O'Sha below.

Quotable Lyrics

Streets don't like you like I do

I'm gon be right here with you

I'm gon' spend my life with you