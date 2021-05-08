Grimes says that she will be appearing in tonight's polarizing episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by her partner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!" the Miss Anthropocene singer wrote on Instagram, Saturday.

She added that her phone thought she was referencing the cryptocurrency Ethereum while writing the post: "Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said 'SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet.'"



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As for what to expect on tonight's episode, Musk posed some sketch ideas on Twitter, last week. Among them included "Woke James Bond," "Baby Shark Tank," and more.

Ahead of Musk's appearance, Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency he has promoted in recent months, has rocketed up to $0.75. He also teased on Twitter that he could reference Dogecoin on the show, which many have speculated will affect the price.

[Via]