Grimes Reveals Lil Uzi Vert Wanted Her To Produce EP But Never Downloaded Beats

Lil Uzi Vert is a peculiar individual in the rap game and that's exactly why we love him so much. Unfortunately, it's been over two years since the release of LUV Is Rage 2 and fans have been waiting for him to drop new music. He's fresh off the release of "Futsal Shuffle 2020" which is apparently from Eternal Atake, an album we might never receive.



Another project from Uzi we'll never receive is a collaborative EP with Grimes. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Grimes explained how Lil Uzi Vert once reached out to her to produce an EP for him. She quickly lept to the opportunity but unfortunately, the rapper went ghost on her and never downloaded the beat files.

"He asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it. And I was like, “Dude, I spent two weeks on this.” It hurt my feelings. I think “Darkseid” is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats. It’s good when you can see when they don’t download it because then you can like…Get mad at them. He hasn’t done my manager and I see it. There’s one day left or whatever to download. Your files have not been downloaded yet."

