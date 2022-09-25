Over the years, Grimes has repeatedly discussed making stuff of science fiction a reality. During her relationship with Elon Musk, she and the billionaire experimented with countless futuristic ideas, some better than others.

One scifi aesthetic that Grimes continues to return to is out-of-this-world body modification. In the past, she showed off an elaborate back tattoo made with white ink. She also floated the idea of getting elf ears. Now, she's testing out a new idea on social media: a face tattoo.

"I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week," Grimes wrote in an Instagram post. "Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time." She accompanied the question with a photo of her face adorned with colorful makeup. In the comments, fans also noted the apparent swelling of her lips and cheeks in the picture.

Last week, the art-pop musician had shared a photo of her face covered in bandages, which sparked rumors that she had gotten some sort of body mod. It's all part of a longer mission which she outlined in January.

In an IG story, Grimes said that she was in the midst of a "long slow effort to have a full alien body… totally covered in white ink." In that same post, she showed off her latest tattoo, which was on her chest and done by tattoo artist Tweakt and designer Nusi Quero.

"[It’s] a courageous and beautiful decision and talisman she will carry with her from here forward, an armor, a spectral field that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with a benevolence of some kind," said Quero of the body art.

[via]