Elon Musk wasn't the only person in his family to make an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Tesla mogul hosted last weekend's episode of the longstanding sketch comedy show and it was a controversial look at best. Musk's musician girlfriend, Grimes, also popped up on the show as she portrayed Princess Peach in a Mario Bros-centered sketch. The parents of one-year-old son X AE A-Xii enjoyed the opportunity to add their names to a legacy, but on Tuesday (May 11) evening, Grimes shared that she fell ill following filming.

On Instagram, Grimes uploaded a picture of herself in her Princess Peach costume while backstage with Miley Cyrus. "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday," she wrote in the caption.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

"Which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy," she added. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

Meanwhile, little X AE A-Xii even got a mention on SNL after his parents joked that his name is pronounced, "Cats running across the keyboard." Check out Grimes's post below.