According to Page Six, Grimes is now dating infamous American whistleblower Chelsea Manning following her break up with Elon Musk.

While representatives for Grimes did not return NY Post's requests for comment, a source has apparently revealed that Manning and Grimes have been "getting serious," adding that the two have "been living together in Austin."

The two have been friendly on social media apps like Twitter recently, interacting with each other. Grimes has posted a couple tweets Manning has replied to, and Manning has also "liked" multiple tweets that about Grimes, including her tweet about her brand new Vanity Fair cover story.

After her interview with Vanity Fair was published yesterday, revealing that Grimes and Musk had recently welcomed a second child into the world via surrogate, Grimes took to Twitter to "clarify a few things."

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."

Check out some of Grimes tweets below.

We'll have to see if these latest rumors turn out to be fact or fiction.

[via]