mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Grime Legend D Double E Drops Off "Bluku Bluku EP 2"

Aron A.
July 05, 2022 16:20
46 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Bluku Bluku EP 2
D Double E

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

D Double E taps Novelist and Chip for his latest EP.


With over 20 years in the game, D Double E is still pushing himself further with each release. The rapper's shared a handful of singles over the past few months, including "Roll Up," and a slew of collaborations with artists like D Power Diesle and Danny Byrd. The new releases have had fans ecstatic about a new body of work, and over the weekend, he blessed fans with his latest EP, Bluku Bluku EP 2. Serving as the sequel to 2011's Bluku! Bluku!, his new project brings it back to the essence of grime, alongside a few notable collaborators. Novelist appears on "Pace," which D Double E also produced, while Chip assists on "G's Only." Other producers on the project include Bluey, Swindle, Silencer, RasEye, and Diamondz.

Check the project below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Grime Legend D Double E Drops Off "Bluku Bluku EP 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject