New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris was greeted with boos early and often during the team's season-opener in San Antonio on Wednesday night, and for good reason.

Morris had verbally agreed to sign with the Spurs this summer but he later backed out and signed with the Knicks because he wanted to be closer to his hometown of Philadelphia. San Antonio had traded forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards and reworked an agreement with DeMarre Carroll in order to make room for Morris, which left the Spurs scrambling after he had a change of heart.

Head coach Gregg Popovich labeled the move “unprofessional on many levels," and he made his feelings about the Knicks clear prior to yesterday's 120-11 victory.

Although Popovich was clearly annoyed that the Knicks snuck in and signed Morris, the Spurs coach doesn't appear to hold any ill will toward the veteran forward. The two cleared the air following Wednesday's season-opener in San Antonio.

"It was a great moment. Going back and like I said in the beginning, me and Pop had open conversations the entire time. And the thing he said to me was don't allow the media to come in between of what we talked about," Morris said, per SNY. "That meant a lot. I didn't know how he felt. I spoke to him after I made my decision. So it was good to clear the air and I got nothing respect for him, Brian Wright, RC. They've been nothing but good to me during my career."

Morris led all scorers with 26 points and four rebounds in his Knicks debut. Up next for the Knicks is a trip to Brooklyn where they'll take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.