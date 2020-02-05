Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had his way with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at Staples Center. The four-time NBA MVP posted 36 points on 12-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-9 from behind the arc, to go along with nine assist and seven rebounds in the 129-102 victory.

Following the game, Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was asked what he instructs his team to do when LeBron starts to take over like he did during his 19-point fourth quarter last night. As is often the case, Pop was less than amused by the question as he quipped, "Make sure you get good pictures? We try prevent it. If we could prevent it, we would have. Jesus. Do you stay up all night to think of questions like that?"

The good news for Coach Pop, San Antonio doesn't have any remaining games against the Lakers - unless the two teams square off in the playoffs.

As a result of Tuesday's win, LeBron and the Lakers improved to a Western Conference-best 38-11 on the season, including 17-6 on their home floor. The 35-year old forward has shown no signs of slowing in his 17th NBA season, as he is currently averaging 25.2 points to go along with a career-best 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per night.

Up next for the Lakers is a home game against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. You can catch that game on TNT at 10:30pm ET.