Team USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich isn't always the most talkative when he's in the presence of the media, but he had plenty to say following the team's practice in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Popovich, who has shown support for Colin Kaepernick over the years, reiterated his stance when asked about the divisiveness in our country, and about showing patriotism.

"Patriotism means a lot of things to different people," Popovich said, according to ESPN. "There's people who are truly committed in that sense and people who are fake. The show of patriotism I think is a bit inappropriate and that is not something that I think we want to emulate. Because someone hugs a flag doesn't mean they're patriotic. Being a patriot is somebody that respects their country and understands that the best thing about our country is that we have the ability to fix things that have not come to fruition for a lot of people so far."

In speaking about patriotism, Popovich explained that calling for change in our country and criticizing the way things are run doesn't make someone a "non-patriot." He then specifically pointed to what Colin Kaepernick has done as being "very patriotic."