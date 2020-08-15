Gregg Popovich is rightfully considered one of the best NBA coaches of all-time and much of it has to do with his success with the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich was able to win five NBA championships with the team while also leading them to 22-straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end this season as the team was ultimately bounced from the Orlando bubble.

Despite signing an extension last year, there have been rumors that Popovich could go elsewhere to finish his career. In fact, there have been rumors concerning the Brooklyn Nets, and now, those rumors are ramping up with the offseason closing in. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Nets are seriously considering a run at Popovich following the firing of Kenny Atkinson earlier this season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“The lovable underdog days of the Nets are numbered, with league sources, including those familiar with the Nets and the Spurs, expecting Brooklyn to explore bringing the NBA’s biggest coaching name — Gregg Popovich — to the Nets’ sidelines," Woike wrote.

It remains to be seen whether or not Popovich would be interested in such a move although it would be hard to pass up an offer to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]