If you're a fan of the San Antonio Spurs and their head coach Gregg Popovich, then you would know he is a huge supporter of Black Lives Matter and is constantly speaking out on issues pertaining to race relations. As a coach who has primarily been around black players, Popovich has seen the struggle first-hand and has vowed to use his privilege and platform for good. His efforts are extremely admirable in a world where many athletes and coaches have been ostracized for exercising their first amendment rights.

In a recent interview, Popovich spoke about race relations and how many Americans simply aren't properly educated about everything that is going on in the world. He noted that people think the abolition of slavery ended with Abraham Lincoln when in reality, it was a long and drawn-out process that led to many horrific laws. With all of this in mind, Popovich believes we need to have a serious conversation about reparations for the black community.

Popovich's take here isn't shared by everyone although it's certainly a serious one to consider, especially with everything happening in the world. It's clear that black people have faced years of economic hardship due to policies that were put into place centuries ago. Based on this context, Popovich's ideas aren't exactly radical.

Whether or not reparations are something the U.S. government would consider, remains to be seen.