Greentea Peng Vibes Out On "Lose My Mind" From "GREENZONE 108" Mixtape

If you've already made it through the new arrivals from John Legend and Ari Lennox this weekend, may we suggest you continue to soak up the R&B goodness with a mixtape from UK artist Greentea Peng?

The 27-year-old dropped off her 10-track effort, GREENZONE 108 on Friday (September 9), containing previously released singles like "Look To Him" and "Stuck In The Middle" as well as new favourites like "Lose My Mind," which we featured on this week's R&B Season playlist update.

The neo-soul songstress starts out the tune with, "The world is my own / Find me in my zone / Listening to tunes on my phone getting stoned," her voice shining over dreamy but melancholic music.

"I ain't in your race cause I value my space / And the time that it takes to create / Can only try be myself bother nobody else / As I battle these wars alone," Peng continues on the chorus.

Stream "Lose My Mind" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

