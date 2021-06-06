Greentea Peng Unleashes Her Genre-Blending Debut "Man Made"

Greentea Peng began earning a great deal of buzz after unleashing her debut EP Sensi back in 2018. One of London's fastest rising stars, she quickly earned distinction among critics for the multiple genres she incorporates in her music like R'n'B, hip hop, and dub reggae.

On Friday, the rising star finally unleashed her debut LP MAN MADE. "I want to remind people that they should question everything and not take things on face value and do their own research – don't just swallow spoon-fed shit," said the songstress of the 18-track project last month. Greentea curated the production to be more of a sensory experience than just a project, deliberately mixing a bulk of the project in a below-standard frequency intended to provide comfort and restoration.

Recorded during the early months of quarantine and in the time following some sad family news, Greentea worked on the project a deep reflection on the sad parts of life “We're living in a very conflicting time,” she says. “Amidst the huge paradigm shift globally, physically and spiritually, things are intense. I always want to help uplift and bring people into the spirit, ignite a little self-belief and sovereignty inside.”

Check out MAN MADE and let us know some of your thoughts down below.

Tracklist

1. Make Noise

2. This Sound

3. Free My People (feat. Simmy, Kid Cruise)

4. Be Careful

5. Nah It Ain't The Same

6. Earnest

7. Suffer

8. Mataji Freestyle

9. Kali V2

10. Satta

11. Party Hard Interlude

12. Dingaling

13. Maya

14. Man Made

15. Meditation

16. Poor Man Skit

17. Sinner

18. Jimtastic Blues