Greentea Peng Recruits Swindle & MJ Cole To Produce New Single, "Stuck In The Middle"

Hayley Hynes
June 14, 2022 19:00
Stuck In The Middle
Greentea Peng
Produced by Swindle & MJ Cole

Greentea Peng is gearing up to perform at Glastonbury, among other festivals this summer.


London-based singer Greentea Peng is gearing her fans up for the upcoming festival season with the arrival of a groovy new escapist tune called "Stuck In The Middle" on which she sweetly sings about being trapped in a tricky situation.

"Stuck in the middle / I have been pushed and I've been pulled / There is no foolin' me no more, no way / I have been pushed and I've been pulled / You have no say no more," the chorus (which is sure to run through your mind for hours) goes.

As Complex notes, Swindle and MJ Cole came through with production, with the latter providing breezy strings while the former pulled out his signature "soul-stirring horns."

Along with the tune came a music video that follows Greentea Peng as she wanders through a seaside town – check it out above, and stream the new single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stuck in the middle
I have been pushed and I've been pulled
There is no foolin' me no more, no way
I have been pushed and I've been pulled
You have no say no more

