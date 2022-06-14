Greentea Peng Recruits Swindle & MJ Cole To Produce New Single, "Stuck In The Middle"

London-based singer Greentea Peng is gearing her fans up for the upcoming festival season with the arrival of a groovy new escapist tune called "Stuck In The Middle" on which she sweetly sings about being trapped in a tricky situation.

"Stuck in the middle / I have been pushed and I've been pulled / There is no foolin' me no more, no way / I have been pushed and I've been pulled / You have no say no more," the chorus (which is sure to run through your mind for hours) goes.

As Complex notes, Swindle and MJ Cole came through with production, with the latter providing breezy strings while the former pulled out his signature "soul-stirring horns."

Along with the tune came a music video that follows Greentea Peng as she wanders through a seaside town – check it out above, and stream the new single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

