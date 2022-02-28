Green Day have canceled their upcoming show in Moscow, in protest of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The show was originally scheduled to take place on May 29 at Spartak Stadium.

The band announced their decision in a statement on their Instagram Story, over the weekend.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the statement reads. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

According to Variety, Khalid, OneRepublic, Yungblud, Girl in Red, Judas Priest, Denzel Curry, and OneRepublic all also have shows scheduled at Spartak Stadium in May, while many other popular artists have shows scheduled in March and April.

The indie band, AJR, has also canceled their upcoming performances in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, last week. In the days since, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes.

[Via]