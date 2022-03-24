New details have emerged surrounding the death of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents who died in a house fire last year. Investigators allege that the fire was in response to a Facebook post from OMB Peezy.

Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers have been charged with murder for setting the house on fire on Feb 17, 2021. The two set the house ablaze after firing multiple shots in the house under the direction of drug kingpin Darrin Southall. Investigators believe that the gunshots ignited the house fire. Another suspect, Patrick Lewis, was also charged with murder.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

ADA Louis Walker for the Mobile County District Attorney's Office released a statement on Southall's involvement. "His involvement is as what we call an aider and abettor which is that he was helping plan and organize and encouraging the three individuals that were in the car," Walker said.

Prosecutors allege that the Facebook post angered Terrance Watkins, who then created a plan to "hurt Jones". Watkins ultimately decided to use HoneyKomb's family home as the target. "I think anyone in that house would have been a target of this attack," Walker said. Chambers has since told officials that Lewis and Watkins pulled the triggers while he waited in the car.

"A likely scenario is that the gunfire resulted in the explosion of an oxygen tank, which in turn would have caused the explosion of other oxygen tanks in the house, which would lead to the fire," Walker further explained the fatal shooting.

It's been more than a year since the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, and there has yet to be an official cause of the fire.

