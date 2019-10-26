Here's a wild story we can’t even make up. Two brothers have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, after allegedly leaving their grandmother to die inside a burning home, and saving their meth-making equipment instead.

Prosecutors said the two brothers had been manufacturing meth at the time and chose to save the equipment instead of her. They also allegedly went to get cigarettes afterwards and never bothered to report the fire. Authorities are attributing the fire to an accident that occurred relating to the meth lab.

According to police, Willow died of injuries she suffered while she trapped inside the burning home. The incident took place in Riverside, a small village in upstate New York.

The state police initially charged Willow's grandson, Justin L. Gause, with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, all felonies. He is currently out on bail, meanwhile the older brother Jarrett Gause, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Willow's death. He’s still serving time at a local jail. The suspects will reportedly be arraigned on the charges in Steuben County Court in the near future. Talk about some sick dudes.

