The recent death of JayDaYoungan has stunned his loved ones and the news related to the tragedy continues to be discussed in Hip Hop circles. According to reports, the 24-year-old rapper was outside of his Louisiana home when he and his father, Kenyatta Scott, were ambushed by an assailant. Both men were shot, but while the father survived the attack, Jay would die from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

There have been several rumors about the shooting shared online, including speculation about a motive, and amid the ongoing conversations, JayDaYoungan's grandfather, L.C. Jefferson, has come forward to speak about losing his grandson to violence.

"There will be no stone left unturned until we find out who took him," said Jefferson. "This is only what I hear. Someone came from behind the house with a ski mask on and gunned him down. In broad daylight, on a busy road. People have gotten so comfortable to where they think they can shoot someone down and not be caught."

"I remember when he first started his music. I remember him sitting out here, two and three in the morning with his cousin. Writing music. It is sad that at his young age, just getting stuff right and he had to be taken away," Jefferson said.

Authorities also reportedly stated that there were a string of shootings in the area that evening and they believe that the events were all connected to one another. Police have asked the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible, but as expected, they're keeping information close to the vest. However, they have shared that they have "a few suspects." A motive has not been given.

"Looking at him. The way he makes his music and where he comes from. It gives other people hope. His music gave him hope. But it's gone now," said the grieving grandfather.

