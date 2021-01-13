The upcoming Grand Theft Auto V1 release date has been teased since May of last year with an estimated Fall 2021 arrival. Expected to be released on Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the eventual launch of the game later this year will allegedly introduce a female protagonist to the franchise for the first time ever.



Cate Gillon/Getty Images

The game's publisher Rockstar Games has yet to release any official information about the upcoming GTA VI, but many sources have already confirmed that the game is in the later stages of development already. Previously anticipated to arrive earlier, the game's delay came as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which halted production on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game was allegedly planned to be a launch game for both devices.

According to credible leaker Tom Henderson, who has previously given inside scoops on Call of Duty, the newest GTA will include both a male and female protagonist. Right now, it is unclear whether players will have the option to choose which character to use from the start or if you'll switch between the two throughout the game. More news on the game's development is expected to arrive as its release date gets closer.

Elsewhere in the gaming world, fans have recently discovered Tyler, The Creator's character in GTA V. Are you looking forward to the next installation of GTA?

