Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is one of the most beloved games ever made, and fans are always excited whenever the iconic title is brought up. There is a lot of nostalgia packed into the game and with the remastered version dropping on November 11th, fans couldn't be any more hyped up than they already are.

As it turns out, the game will also be getting yet another version, this time in the world of virtual reality. This past week, Mark Zuckerberg talked a lot about Facebook's new project the Metaverse, as well as the Oculus Quest 2 which is its system for virtual reality gaming. When asked about San Andreas, Zuckerberg actually confirmed that the game would be receiving its own virtual reality update.

Hannah McKay-Pool/Getty Images

“This new version of, what I think is one of the greatest games ever made, will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open-world in virtual reality,” he said. Playing as CJ and walking down Grove Street in virtual reality seems like a pretty unique experience, however, it remains to be seen whether or not it will play out as described.

This is one of those projects that you will have to see to believe, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details and updates.